B-Roll package of U.S. Space Force commissioning ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, 14 September, 2020. 4 Osan Airmen became some of the first to join the newest branch of the Armed Forces, the U.S. Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 00:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767338
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-CS255-734
|Filename:
|DOD_107992103
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package - Osan Airmen join U.S. Space Force, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
