    B-Roll Package - Osan Airmen join U.S. Space Force

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Susan Roberts 

    AFN Humphreys

    B-Roll package of U.S. Space Force commissioning ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, 14 September, 2020. 4 Osan Airmen became some of the first to join the newest branch of the Armed Forces, the U.S. Space Force.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767338
    VIRIN: 200914-F-CS255-734
    Filename: DOD_107992103
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package - Osan Airmen join U.S. Space Force, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Space
    Osan
    Space Force
    U.S. Space Force

