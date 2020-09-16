Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Sept. 16, 2020 at a local food bank in Concho, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767333
|VIRIN:
|200916-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107992079
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|CONCHO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guardsmen continue serving residents throughout Arizona communities, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS
