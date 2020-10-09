Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildland Fire Fighting- Lancer Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division trained and deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra) (edited by Sgt. Robert Swyers)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 20:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767332
    VIRIN: 200910-A-NG054-190
    Filename: DOD_107992068
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    fire
    stryker
    Firefighting
    california
    wildfire
    wildland

