    CIMT Soldier Fitness Stories: #2, MAJ Bogart

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    #2 in a series of fitness videos told from the Army Soldier's point of view, describing workout habits and techniques relating to training and preparation of the ACFT.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767330
    VIRIN: 200925-A-A4411-1117
    PIN: 900159
    Filename: DOD_107996943
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIMT Soldier Fitness Stories: #2, MAJ Bogart, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    ACFT

