    World War II POW SSgt Chuck Jones

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Chuck Jones was only a child when he became a prisoner of war during World War II. Feeling he had something to give back, he later served eight years in the Air Force and volunteered for the Vietnam War.

    POW
    Beale
    Philippines
    World War II
    Chuck Jones

