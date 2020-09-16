Staff Sgt. Chuck Jones was only a child when he became a prisoner of war during World War II. Feeling he had something to give back, he later served eight years in the Air Force and volunteered for the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 19:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767325
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-IH091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107991987
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, World War II POW SSgt Chuck Jones, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT