Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. Tri Duong

Maryland Army National Guard Recruiter and Retention Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. Tri Duong shares his story on what inspired him to become a recruiter for applicants to see in Columbia, Maryland, on Sept. 16, 2020. Duong's area of operation for recruiting is in Howard County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler).