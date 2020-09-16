Colonel Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and other base leaders inform the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020. Col. Miller also took questions from the live viewing audience during the town hall. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 18:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767322
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107991947
|Length:
|00:46:47
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WPAFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT