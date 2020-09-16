Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WPAFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and other base leaders inform the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020. Col. Miller also took questions from the live viewing audience during the town hall. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 18:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767322
    VIRIN: 200916-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_107991947
    Length: 00:46:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    virus
    USAF
    Corona
    WPAFB
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT