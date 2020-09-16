Sgt. Sidney Romero, an cavalry scout with the Nevada Army National Guard, represents the Nevada National Guard during the Army National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 18:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767321
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-TA175-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107991935
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Sidney Romero represents the NVNG at the ARNG 2020 Best Warrior, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
