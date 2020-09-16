Everybody loves Donuts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video story of Donuts the dog and handler Tony Pighetti. Pighetti is a retired California firefighter who now engages first responders through behavioral support. To minimize the stress firefighters endure, Pighetti brings Donuts, a golden retriever therapy dog specially trained to “provide psychological or physiological therapy to individuals other than their handlers.” (http://www.therapydogs.com) These dogs have stable temperaments and friendly, easy-going personalities. They’re encouraged to interact with a variety of people while they are on-duty. Donuts was at the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, meeting various first responders who have been battling the large blaze since Sept. 4, 2020. When asked where the name Donuts came from, Pighetti replied, “Every firefighter and first responder just loves Donuts.” (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)