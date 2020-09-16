Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Everybody loves Donuts

    TOLLHOUSE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Video story of Donuts the dog and handler Tony Pighetti. Pighetti is a retired California firefighter who now engages first responders through behavioral support. To minimize the stress firefighters endure, Pighetti brings Donuts, a golden retriever therapy dog specially trained to “provide psychological or physiological therapy to individuals other than their handlers.” (http://www.therapydogs.com) These dogs have stable temperaments and friendly, easy-going personalities. They’re encouraged to interact with a variety of people while they are on-duty. Donuts was at the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, meeting various first responders who have been battling the large blaze since Sept. 4, 2020. When asked where the name Donuts came from, Pighetti replied, “Every firefighter and first responder just loves Donuts.” (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767314
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-WM549-2001
    Filename: DOD_107991879
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: TOLLHOUSE, CA, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: SANTA BARBARA, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everybody loves Donuts, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

