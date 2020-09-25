TRADOC Leadership Professional Development Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first introductory webinar will air 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 and will be co-hosted by TRADOC's command team of Gen. Paul E. Funk II and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex. In this broadcast, they will be discussing the purpose and importance behind this outreach effort. After the introductory broadcast, the LPDs will be delivered monthly in a one-hour brown bag format to facilitate shared learning, leader engagement, and team building. A schedule for broadcasts will be published quarterly. The overall series will feature various subject matter experts discussing a variety of topics. LPDs are designed to be conversational to help enable open dialog on tough topics that reflect current societal focuses. Participation in the LPD is encouraged at all levels as trusted Army professionals, leaders, Soldiers and Civilians must increase their expertise through lifelong learning and professional development.