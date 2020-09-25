Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Leadership Professional Development Program

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The first introductory webinar will air 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 and will be co-hosted by TRADOC's command team of Gen. Paul E. Funk II and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex. In this broadcast, they will be discussing the purpose and importance behind this outreach effort. After the introductory broadcast, the LPDs will be delivered monthly in a one-hour brown bag format to facilitate shared learning, leader engagement, and team building. A schedule for broadcasts will be published quarterly. The overall series will feature various subject matter experts discussing a variety of topics. LPDs are designed to be conversational to help enable open dialog on tough topics that reflect current societal focuses. Participation in the LPD is encouraged at all levels as trusted Army professionals, leaders, Soldiers and Civilians must increase their expertise through lifelong learning and professional development.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Leadership Professional Development Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Daniel T. Hendrex
    Leadership Professional Development Program

