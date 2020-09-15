Beachie Fire impacts Detroit Dam

Video shows destruction at Minto Adult Fish Collection Facility; Detroit Dam interview and account from Mike Pomeroy, power plant operator, who sheltered-in-place at the dam.
Imagery shows the destruction in the North Santiam Canyon, near Detroit Dam from the Bechie Fire, Sept. 15, 2020
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767313
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-EZ675-969
|Filename:
|DOD_107991862
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|DETROIT, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
