CMSAF Bass visits Maxwell and speaks to the Airmen of the base.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767309
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-NC309-129
|Filename:
|DOD_107996032
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF Bass Visits Maxwell AFB, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT