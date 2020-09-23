Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass Visits Maxwell AFB

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    CMSAF Bass visits Maxwell and speaks to the Airmen of the base.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767309
    VIRIN: 200923-F-NC309-129
    Filename: DOD_107996032
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass Visits Maxwell AFB, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

