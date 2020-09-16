video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training at the Portland Air National Guard base, Sep. 16, 2020. The Guard members are getting trained to help with traffic control points in Springfield, Ore. in support of OPLAN Smokey and the Oregon wild fires. (U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Aaron Perkins 142nd Wing Public Affairs/Released)