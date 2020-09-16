Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training at the Portland Air National Guard base, Sep. 16, 2020. The Guard members are getting trained to help with traffic control points in Springfield, Ore. in support of OPLAN Smokey and the Oregon wild fires. (U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Aaron Perkins 142nd Wing Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767307
|VIRIN:
|200916-Z-CM403-000
|Filename:
|DOD_107991819
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT