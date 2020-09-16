Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    142nd Wing

    Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training at the Portland Air National Guard base, Sep. 16, 2020. The Guard members are getting trained to help with traffic control points in Springfield, Ore. in support of OPLAN Smokey and the Oregon wild fires. (U.S. Air National Guard (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt Aaron Perkins 142nd Wing Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767307
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-CM403-000
    Filename: DOD_107991819
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing members conduct Humvee training, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    Airforce
    Guard Bureau
    142 Wing

