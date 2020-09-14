Airmen from the active-duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings participate in night operations during a base-wide, total force exercise Sept. 14, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen and pilots generated multiple sorties in support of the exercise to practice their jobs while in a contested, degraded environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767306
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-EW795-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107991808
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Night Operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT