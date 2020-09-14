Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Night Operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the active-duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings participate in night operations during a base-wide, total force exercise Sept. 14, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen and pilots generated multiple sorties in support of the exercise to practice their jobs while in a contested, degraded environment.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767306
    VIRIN: 200916-F-EW795-2001
    Filename: DOD_107991808
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Night Operations at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

