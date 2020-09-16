Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One AFRL - Two Services

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) stands ready to solve the most complex space problems by developing and delivering technology from satellites to rocket fuel and beyond. Our one AFRL team will create solutions for the United States Space Force to ensure continued space superiority for decades to come.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Space
    AFRL
    Air Force
    USSF
    Research and Development
    R&D
    Space Force

