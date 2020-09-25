Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG COVID-19 Summary Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden 

    New York National Guard

    A retrospective montage of the New York National Guard COVID-19 mission, encompassing activity from March 13, to Sept. 1, 2020, in New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767300
    VIRIN: 200925-Z-AO733-9200
    Filename: DOD_107995831
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

