    The First Team initiates Operation Pegasus Strength

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Cavalry Division and community leaders celebrated the First Team's 99th Birthday with a ceremony on Cooper Field, 14 Sep. Maj. Gen Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, took the opportunity to announce Operation Pegasus Strength, a deliberate training event to eradicate corrosives from our Army while simultaneously building cohesive teams.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:30
