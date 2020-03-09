Logistics On Location: DLA Disposition Services, Ft. Meade, MD

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft parts, computers, kitchen equipment, medical equipment, pens and so much more can be found at DLA Disposition Services, Fort Meade, Maryland (and all of Disposition’s sites). This team is all about supporting the warfighter by receiving old equipment turned in by the military and then flipping it into one of their numerous programs. It’s all about re-using equipment and getting more bang for the buck. #DLADispositionServices #WarfighterAlways