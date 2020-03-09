Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: DLA Disposition Services, Ft. Meade, MD

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Aircraft parts, computers, kitchen equipment, medical equipment, pens and so much more can be found at DLA Disposition Services, Fort Meade, Maryland (and all of Disposition’s sites). This team is all about supporting the warfighter by receiving old equipment turned in by the military and then flipping it into one of their numerous programs. It’s all about re-using equipment and getting more bang for the buck. #DLADispositionServices #WarfighterAlways

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 14:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767297
    VIRIN: 200903-D-LU733-644
    PIN: 505735
    Filename: DOD_107991476
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: DLA Disposition Services, Ft. Meade, MD, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

