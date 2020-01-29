Remodeled USAF K-9 kennels

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., celebrated new K-9 kennels in a ribbon-cutting ceremony six years after the project started. Their previous facility was renovated to upgrade quality of life for K-9's and their handlers, to include a new ventilation system, spacier kennels and heated floors to keep the dogs warm in the winter. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)