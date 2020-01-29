Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remodeled USAF K-9 kennels

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Elora McCutcheon 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., celebrated new K-9 kennels in a ribbon-cutting ceremony six years after the project started. Their previous facility was renovated to upgrade quality of life for K-9's and their handlers, to include a new ventilation system, spacier kennels and heated floors to keep the dogs warm in the winter. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)

