Remodeled USAF K-9 kennels

The 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., celebrated new K-9 kennels in a ribbon-cutting ceremony six years after the project started. Their previous facility was renovated to upgrade quality of life for K-9's and their handlers, to include a new ventilation system, spacier kennels and heated floors to keep the dogs warm in the winter. (Video by Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)
01.29.2020
09.16.2020
Package
|Location:
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
