Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division senior enlisted leader, wish the First Team a happy 99th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767292
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-UU257-254
|Filename:
|DOD_107991387
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The First Team Celebrates 99 Years, by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT