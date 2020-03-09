Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The First Team Celebrates 99 Years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division senior enlisted leader, wish the First Team a happy 99th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767292
    VIRIN: 200903-A-UU257-254
    Filename: DOD_107991387
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First Team Celebrates 99 Years, by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    Celebrate
    First Team
    Celebration
    Bday
    99th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT