    Aerospace Valley Air Show Media Round Table

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Virtual media round table between media and Aerospace Valley Air Show planners, including Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander. Original round table date Sept. 15, 2020. Hosted from Edwards Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 14:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767290
    VIRIN: 200915-O-HC101-148
    Filename: DOD_107991377
    Length: 00:32:03
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace Valley Air Show Media Round Table, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    EAFB
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    412TW
    AVAS
    Aerospace Valley Air Show

