Senior Airman Denise Arabie, 319th Operations Support Squadron radar approach controller, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., describes the importance of using time wisely in a high-stress career field like air traffic control. (Video by Airman Jack LeGrand, Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767288
|VIRIN:
|191217-F-VY761-992
|Filename:
|DOD_107991342
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air traffic controller: Time is everything, by Amn Jack LeGrand and SrA Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
