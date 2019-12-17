Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air traffic controller: Time is everything

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2019

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand and Senior Airman Elora McCutcheon

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Denise Arabie, 319th Operations Support Squadron radar approach controller, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., describes the importance of using time wisely in a high-stress career field like air traffic control. (Video by Airman Jack LeGrand, Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2019
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767288
    VIRIN: 191217-F-VY761-992
    Filename: DOD_107991342
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air traffic controller: Time is everything, by Amn Jack LeGrand and SrA Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    ATC
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Radar Approach
    319 OSS

