Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tunisian Air Force visit - 153rd MAFFS in Slo-mo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    The Tunisian Air Force got to see how the Wyoming Air National Guard operates their Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2020. This is part of the Aviation Familiarization Event hosted by the Wyoming National Guard. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767282
    VIRIN: 200915-Z-KB070-0258
    Filename: DOD_107991244
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunisian Air Force visit - 153rd MAFFS in Slo-mo, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    153rd Airlift Wing
    Tunisia
    GoGuard
    Knowyourmil
    153d
    Tunisian Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT