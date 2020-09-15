The Tunisian Air Force got to see how the Wyoming Air National Guard operates their Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2020. This is part of the Aviation Familiarization Event hosted by the Wyoming National Guard. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767282
|VIRIN:
|200915-Z-KB070-0258
|Filename:
|DOD_107991244
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
This work, Tunisian Air Force visit - 153rd MAFFS in Slo-mo, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
