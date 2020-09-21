3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Sexual harassment sexual assault teams with Mike Domitrz founder of the Center for Respect. This program teaches you ways to Reduce sexual violence, Teaching consent, by standard intervention and how to support survivors.
This work, 3ABCT SHARP Training for Senior Leaders, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
