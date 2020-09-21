Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3ABCT SHARP Training for Senior Leaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Sexual harassment sexual assault teams with Mike Domitrz founder of the Center for Respect. This program teaches you ways to Reduce sexual violence, Teaching consent, by standard intervention and how to support survivors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 11:49
    Category:
    Video ID: 767281
    VIRIN: 200921-A-YG558-442
    Filename: DOD_107995286
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT SHARP Training for Senior Leaders, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SGARP
    Sexual harassment sexual assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT