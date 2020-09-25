B-52H Startofortresses takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base during an exercise. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducts exercises to ensure the ability to present uncompromising combat capacity
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 11:41
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767277
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-QB331-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995232
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 Takeoffs During Exercise, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT