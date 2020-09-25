SGT(R) Anderson induction to the U.S. Army Military Police Hall of Fame. Due to COVID restrictions, this year ceremony was conducted in a virtual setting.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 11:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767270
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-XA344-985
|Filename:
|DOD_107995037
|Length:
|00:13:34
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
