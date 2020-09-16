Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visit to NATO by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    09.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Fuad Mohammad Hussein, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767269
    VIRIN: 200916-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_107991044
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Jens Stoltenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT