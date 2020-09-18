Sgt. Andre McDonald, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan., sends a shout out to the Las Vegas Raiders. McDonald won in the Level 1 MTOE CSASEA Supply Excellence Award. He will compete against both the Active Army and National Guard for the overall Army Supply Excellence title.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|767269
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-NL360-394
|Filename:
|DOD_107994992
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
This work, SGT Andre McDonald, by 1LT Emery van Broekhuizen, identified by DVIDS
