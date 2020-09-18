Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SGT Andre McDonald

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Emery van Broekhuizen 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Andre McDonald, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan., sends a shout out to the Las Vegas Raiders. McDonald won in the Level 1 MTOE CSASEA Supply Excellence Award. He will compete against both the Active Army and National Guard for the overall Army Supply Excellence title.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 10:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 767269
    VIRIN: 200918-A-NL360-394
    Filename: DOD_107994992
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Andre McDonald, by 1LT Emery van Broekhuizen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports NFLG2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT