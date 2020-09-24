Western Winds Dining Facility Hyperlapse

The Western Winds Dining Facility is a busy place during lunchtime - serving the men and women of Team Goodfellow!
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767268
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-AU874-218
|Filename:
|DOD_107994987
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT