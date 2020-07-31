USAREUR Best Warrior Competition Award Ceremony

Winners of the U.S. Army Europe Best Warrior Competition recieive their awards at the Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, July 25, 2020. The U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition is an annual event with competitors assigned to United States Army Europe and United States Army Africa. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers compete in separate categories and are evaluated on general military knowledge, physical fitness and common military tasks. Winners in the NCO and junior enlisted categories will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.eur.army.mil/EBWC/. (U.S. Army video by SPC Denice Lopez)
