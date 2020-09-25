NC1 Edson Felismino - Spotlight Sailor

DANVERS, Mass. -- (Sept 25. 2020) Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Edson Felismino is the Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England Spotlight Sailor. Felismino helped his 100th applicant start their Navy career and expected to receive the Navy recruiting Centurion award. The Centurion award recognizes recruiters who achieve 100 new contracts during their current recruiting tour.(U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767263
|VIRIN:
|200925-N-KK576-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994734
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DANVERS, MA, US
|Hometown:
|CURITIBA, PR, BR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
