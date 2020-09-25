Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC1 Edson Felismino - Spotlight Sailor

    DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    DANVERS, Mass. -- (Sept 25. 2020) Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Edson Felismino is the Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England Spotlight Sailor. Felismino helped his 100th applicant start their Navy career and expected to receive the Navy recruiting Centurion award. The Centurion award recognizes recruiters who achieve 100 new contracts during their current recruiting tour.(U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767263
    VIRIN: 200925-N-KK576-0001
    Filename: DOD_107994734
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DANVERS, MA, US 
    Hometown: CURITIBA, PR, BR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC1 Edson Felismino - Spotlight Sailor, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

