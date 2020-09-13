Ford qualified 27 student Naval aviator assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training Command (CNATRA) during Ford’s twelfth Independent Steaming Event (ISE).
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767260
|VIRIN:
|200916-N-OH637-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107990989
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R Ford Conducts Carrier Qualifications, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
