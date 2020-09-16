Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Ship Tour

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    USS Arlington (LPD 24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is the third ship of the United States Navy to be named for Arlington, Virginia, the location of the Pentagon and the crash site of American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001. Like her sister ships, USS New York (LPD 21) and USS Somerset (LPD-25), Arlington is named in commemoration of the attacks. Steel taken from the Pentagon after the attacks is displayed aboard in the ship's museum.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767256
    VIRIN: 200916-N-HG389-0001
    Filename: DOD_107990935
    Length: 00:12:57
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    LPD
    Norfolk
    Ship Tour
    SURFLANT

