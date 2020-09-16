USS Arlington (LPD 24) Ship Tour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USS Arlington (LPD 24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is the third ship of the United States Navy to be named for Arlington, Virginia, the location of the Pentagon and the crash site of American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001. Like her sister ships, USS New York (LPD 21) and USS Somerset (LPD-25), Arlington is named in commemoration of the attacks. Steel taken from the Pentagon after the attacks is displayed aboard in the ship's museum.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker)