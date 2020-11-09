The 435th Construction and Training Squadron held a stair climb challenge dedicated to the first responders who rushed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767254
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-EQ901-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107994052
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 435th CTS honors 9/11 first responders with stair climb, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
