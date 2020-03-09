Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Battle management Systems

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Elements of the 109th Airlift wing participate in the Advanced Battle Management System Exercise; a joint exercise demonstrating the capability of the 109th to establish and land at an austere landing area, secured by the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, carrying ordinance for rearming F-16 fighters from the 140th fighter wing (Buckley AFB). The capability showcases the 109th airlift wing's essential role in projecting air power at home and abroad.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 10:49
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Air National Guard
    New York Air National Guard
    ANG
    109th Airlift Wing
    NYANG
    NYNG
    Arctic Strategy
    Skibirds
    Advanced Battle Management Systems

