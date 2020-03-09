Advanced Battle management Systems

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Elements of the 109th Airlift wing participate in the Advanced Battle Management System Exercise; a joint exercise demonstrating the capability of the 109th to establish and land at an austere landing area, secured by the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, carrying ordinance for rearming F-16 fighters from the 140th fighter wing (Buckley AFB). The capability showcases the 109th airlift wing's essential role in projecting air power at home and abroad.