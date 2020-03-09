Advanced Battle management Systems

Elements of the 109th Airlift wing participate in the Advanced Battle Management System Exercise; a joint exercise demonstrating the capability of the 109th to establish and land at an austere landing area, secured by the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, carrying ordinance for rearming F-16 fighters from the 140th fighter wing (Buckley AFB). The capability showcases the 109th airlift wing's essential role in projecting air power at home and abroad.
|09.03.2020
|09.16.2020 10:49
|Package
|767253
|200903-F-YD502-344
|DOD_107990921
|00:02:00
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
