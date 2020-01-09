Peterson Air Force Base Fire Department took part in Rising Phoenix II with community partners earlier this month. Check out some of the action from the exercise.
U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767252
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-JY979-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107990914
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rising Phoenix II, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT