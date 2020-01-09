Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising Phoenix II

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    21st Space Wing

    Peterson Air Force Base Fire Department took part in Rising Phoenix II with community partners earlier this month. Check out some of the action from the exercise.

    U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn

    Department of Defense
    video
    exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    Firefighters

