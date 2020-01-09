Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heritage Today - The Same Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    The day you decide to serve isn’t the day you give up who you are, it’s the day you show who you are, and the day we become stronger for having you in our ranks. No matter your culture, your beliefs, your background, or whom you identify as one thing will always be true: you belong here. Aim High Airman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767250
    VIRIN: 200901-O-AC590-379
    Filename: DOD_107990890
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Today - The Same Mission, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Air Force
    Profession of Arms Center of Excellence
    Heritage Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT