Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Bella Befana Bazaar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen and Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns

    AFN Aviano

    Brig Gen Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, cuts the ribbon at the 53rd Bella Befana Bazaar at Aviano Air Base on September 25th, 2020. After following COVID-19 restrictions and rules, the event was made safe for attendees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767248
    VIRIN: 200925-F-FJ284-001
    Filename: DOD_107993724
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Bella Befana Bazaar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Kevyn Allen and SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Bella Befana Bazaar
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT