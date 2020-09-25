Brig Gen Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, cuts the ribbon at the 53rd Bella Befana Bazaar at Aviano Air Base on September 25th, 2020. After following COVID-19 restrictions and rules, the event was made safe for attendees.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767248
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-FJ284-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107993724
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Bella Befana Bazaar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Kevyn Allen and SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT