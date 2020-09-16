Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JEPES Instructional Video 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The U.S. Marine Corps Proficiency and Conduct marks will be replaced by the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System beginning on February 1, 2021. The new system will allow Marines to visually compare their scores to their peers in the same Military occupation giving them more control of their promotions. This is the third video out of four total videos that explains how JEPES will work. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 10:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767242
    VIRIN: 200916-M-MI724-1001
    Filename: DOD_107990855
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEPES Instructional Video 3, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    rifle range
    MOS
    CFT
    PFT
    peers
    PRO/CON
    JEPES
    rifle score

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT