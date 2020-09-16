JEPES Instructional Video 3

The U.S. Marine Corps Proficiency and Conduct marks will be replaced by the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System beginning on February 1, 2021. The new system will allow Marines to visually compare their scores to their peers in the same Military occupation giving them more control of their promotions. This is the third video out of four total videos that explains how JEPES will work. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez)
