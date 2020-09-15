U.S. Soldiers with Military Police (MP), U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) and local German Police (Polizeidirektion Ansbach) take advantage of a joined shooting exercise possibility at Oberdachstetten shooting range. During the exercise USAG Ansbach Commander Col. Karen E. Hobart and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon shot Sig Sauer M17 Army service pistol. German Police shot their Heckler & Koch P9 service pistol. U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Director of Emergency Services Maj. Adrian Foster and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon tried German Police Heckler & Koch 9x19mm Parabellum submachine gun. Ansbach, Germany at Sep. 15, 2020 (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 04:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767236
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-EX530-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107992450
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Partnership Shooting – U.S. Army MP & German Police, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT