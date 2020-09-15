Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership Shooting – U.S. Army MP & German Police

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    09.15.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Military Police (MP), U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) and local German Police (Polizeidirektion Ansbach) take advantage of a joined shooting exercise possibility at Oberdachstetten shooting range. During the exercise USAG Ansbach Commander Col. Karen E. Hobart and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon shot Sig Sauer M17 Army service pistol. German Police shot their Heckler & Koch P9 service pistol. U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Director of Emergency Services Maj. Adrian Foster and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon tried German Police Heckler & Koch 9x19mm Parabellum submachine gun. Ansbach, Germany at Sep. 15, 2020 (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767236
    VIRIN: 200915-A-EX530-1003
    Filename: DOD_107992450
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership Shooting – U.S. Army MP & German Police, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

