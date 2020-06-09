Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team performs at the Tri City Water Follies Hapo "Over the River" Airshow b-roll

    KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The F-16 Viper Demo Team performed at the Tri City Water Follies Hapo "Over the River" Airshow in Kennewick, WA Sept. 4-6, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767233
    VIRIN: 200906-F-CD693-1001
    Filename: DOD_107990649
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KENNEWICK, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team performs at the Tri City Water Follies Hapo "Over the River" Airshow b-roll, by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

