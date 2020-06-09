The F-16 Viper Demo Team performed at the Tri City Water Follies Hapo "Over the River" Airshow in Kennewick, WA Sept. 4-6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767233
|VIRIN:
|200906-F-CD693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107990649
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|KENNEWICK, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team performs at the Tri City Water Follies Hapo "Over the River" Airshow b-roll, by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
