    ACE-WHY

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Agile Combat Employment or ACE, exercises elements of combat to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners during ACE, increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 04:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767233
    VIRIN: 200921-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_107992218
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE-WHY, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

