Agile Combat Employment or ACE, exercises elements of combat to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners during ACE, increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 04:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767233
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107992218
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACE-WHY, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT