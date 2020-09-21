video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Combat Employment or ACE, exercises elements of combat to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners during ACE, increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.