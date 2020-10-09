Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve (with music)

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Oscar Marroquin, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, talks about why he continues to serve in the U.S. Army, Sep. 10, 2020, Fort Hood, Texas. He intends to make a career and retire. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767232
    VIRIN: 200910-A-HC115-895
    Filename: DOD_107990620
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    U.S. Army
    504th Military Intelligence Brigade
    163rd Military Intelligence Battalion
    Why I Serve
    LULAC

