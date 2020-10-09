Why I Serve (with music)

Staff Sgt. Oscar Marroquin, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, talks about why he continues to serve in the U.S. Army, Sep. 10, 2020, Fort Hood, Texas. He intends to make a career and retire. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767232
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-HC115-895
|Filename:
|DOD_107990620
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
