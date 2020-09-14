An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew flies into Hurricane Sally Sept. 15, 2020, to collect weather data to assist the National Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Staff Sgt Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 08:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767230
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-FC081-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_107990615
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Sally reconnaissance, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
