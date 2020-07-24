USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live Fire Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767227" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200917-N-FP334-2001 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 17, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 17. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)