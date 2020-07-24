Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200917-N-FP334-2001 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 17, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 17. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767227
    VIRIN: 200917-N-FP334-2001
    Filename: DOD_107991396
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Live Fire Exercise
    NAVCENT
    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    USS Ralph Johnson
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

