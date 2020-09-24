Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Preparedness Month: Teach Your Kids

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2020) A video featuring William Ramsey, Naval Station Great Lakes' emergency management officer, as he discusses tips for preparing a disaster with your kids. September is recognized as National Preparedness Month Navy-wide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 22:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767222
    VIRIN: 200924-N-GY005-0001
    Filename: DOD_107990373
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Preparedness Month: Teach Your Kids, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Disaster Preparedness
    Emergency management
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Great Lakes
    Emergency
    National Preparedness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT