    AFN Europe Report September 15, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report U.S Sailors and their Italian counterparts come together to remember 9-11 and NATO’s top officer visits Land Command headquarters in Turkey.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 06:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767220
    VIRIN: 200915-F-PQ209-763
    Filename: DOD_107990499
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 15, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    NAVEUR
    NSA Naples
    6th Fleet
    AFN Europe
    NATO LANDCOM

