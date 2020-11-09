Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter at Royal Air Force Station Marham, United Kingdom, on 09 September, 2020. “The Wake Island Avengers” are conducting realistic, relevant training with 617 Squadron in preparation for Exercise Joint Warrior and next year’s deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group 21 onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.
This work, B-Roll of VMFA-211 at RAF Marham, by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
