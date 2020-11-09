Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of VMFA-211 at RAF Marham

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter at Royal Air Force Station Marham, United Kingdom, on 09 September, 2020. “The Wake Island Avengers” are conducting realistic, relevant training with 617 Squadron in preparation for Exercise Joint Warrior and next year’s deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group 21 onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767218
    VIRIN: 200911-M-MS099-696
    Filename: DOD_107990451
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
