Stress management and resiliency are critical for service members to stay sharp and mission ready. Check out how MASN Jesse Six takes the edge off during this Pacific Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 21:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767212
|VIRIN:
|200923-N-TU805-808
|Filename:
|DOD_107989782
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight Featuring MASN Jesse Six, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT