Harbor security is a huge part of keeping military members and assets safe. Check out MA3 Samuel Sifuendez and all that goes into keeping Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's harbor safe during this Pacific Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767211
|VIRIN:
|200916-N-TU805-667
|Filename:
|DOD_107989776
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight Featuring MC3 Samuel Sifuendez, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
