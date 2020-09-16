Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight Featuring MC3 Samuel Sifuendez

    JAPAN

    09.16.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Harbor security is a huge part of keeping military members and assets safe. Check out MA3 Samuel Sifuendez and all that goes into keeping Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's harbor safe during this Pacific Spotlight.

    TAGS

    Security
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor

